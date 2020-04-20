Uncharted Waters: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 4/20/20)

Some of these market moves are so extreme (oil, retail), they don't make sense. Jim Cramer puts it in context.

An economy that's closed doesn't need a lot of fossil fuels, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday, after crude oil prices plunged into negative territory for the first time. No, oil is not actually worthless, Cramer explained, but today's trading in crude proves that without real demand, a lot of things can go very wrong.

Monday's negative oil prices had all of the hallmarks of a broken market, Cramer said. Very little oil actually traded today and the futures for oil to be delivered next month are still north of $20 a barrel. This was merely a financial distortion.

Typically, when oil prices plunge, a big chunk of our economy rallies. But in a COVID-19 world, the airlines, cruise lines and even gas stations have more oil than they need, which is why storage plays like Nordic American Tankers (NAT) - Get Report surged as the oil industry fills up every available storage option.

COVID-19 is also what sent technology stocks soaring today, with stocks like Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report continuing their gains, as they're the only retailers equipped for a stay-at-home world.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AMZN.