Twilight for Index Funds: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 4/15/20)

Jim Cramer says that trying to mirror the market can be a bad strategy in times like this.

Stick with the best and forget the rest, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. In today's economy, where so many sectors aren't working, it no longer makes sense to own an index fund that includes the good and the bad. We know which sectors aren't working, like oil and gas, travel and retail. And we which which stocks are working, which is why Cramer created a new "shelter-in-place" portfolio.

The first thing you need when you shelter in place is entertainment, Cramer told viewers, which is why stocks like Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, Roku (ROKU) - Get Report, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Report, and graphics chip makers like Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report all work.

You, of course, need Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report for shopping online, along with Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Dollar General (DG) - Get Report and Costco (COST) - Get Report when you have to go out. Food delivery is Domino's Pizza (DPZ) - Get Report and Constellation Brands (STZ) - Get Report has beer, wine and spirits.

For snacks, Cramer recommended long-time favs PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report and spice maker McCormick (MKC) - Get Report.

Outside the home, Cramer suggested Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report and Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report for their dividends and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report for growth.

He liked Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report now that China is coming back online and the cybersecurity trio of Okta (OKTA) - Get Report, Zscaler (ZS) - Get Report and Crowdstrike (CRWD) - Get Report to keep us all safe online.

Executive Decision: Parsley Energy

For his "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer welcomed back Matt Gallagher, president and CEO of Parsley Energy (PE) - Get Report, the oil producer calling for state-wide production cuts in the state of Texas to stave off a coming wave of bankruptcies that could cripple domestic oil production.

Gallagher explained that oil demand has plunged over 30 million barrels a day. That level of disruption calls for everyone to chip in and do their part to curb production. He reminded viewers that if Texas was a country, it would be the third largest oil producer in the world, which gives it a lot of say in how the industry responds to this crisis.

Not only is a healthy domestic oil industry vital to national security, but Gallagher noted that it supports over 350,000 service jobs in Texas alone and many more across the country. The best place to store oil is in the ground, he said, which is why cutting production now makes the most sense.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in NVDA, AMZN, COST, PEP, JNJ.

