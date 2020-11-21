Tug-of-War: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 11/20/20)

The market needs clarity on the vaccine and the election.

The stock market is a tug-of-war between the virus and the vaccine, and also between Biden versus Trump, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. Hopefully, during next week's holiday-shortened week, we will get some clarity on both.

Cramer's game plan for next week starts on Monday, when he hopes to get some clarity on both Trump's waning efforts to overturn the election results and on the distribution plans for the coming vaccines. As we saw with Workday (WDAY) - Get Report Friday, even a great company can plunge 9.2% on uncertainty.

Tuesday is a huge earnings day. We'll hear from Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) - Get Report and Gap Stores (GPS) - Get Report, all Cramer favs. We'll also hear from Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Report, Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) - Get Report and Burlington Stores (BURL) - Get Report, three names Cramer was not a fan of. He recommended Dollar General (DG) - Get Report as an alternative.

Outside of retail, Medtronic (MDT) - Get Report will be reporting, but Cramer expected sales to be light. Among the food stocks, Cramer liked Hormel Foods (HRL) - Get Report over J.M. Smucker (SJM) - Get Report. In tech, he recommended VMWare (VMWARE) , Analog Devices (ADI) - Get Report and Dell (DELL) - Get Report.

On Wednesday, Deere & Co. (DE) - Get Report will be reporting and Cramer was a fan of owning agriculture.

Finally, Cramer said the Thanksgiving typically begins the seasonally strong holiday period and investors should consider buying his list of "up stocks" from yesterday beginning on Tuesday.

Executive Decision

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer checked in with Anders Gustafsson, CEO of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) - Get Report, one of the companies helping to prepare millions of doses vaccines for distribution around the globe.

Gustafsson explained that Zebra is no longer just a barcode company. Their technology is already playing a vital part in the fight against COVID-19, including helping to track test samples around the globe.

Zebra is gearing up for the coming global vaccine distribution with innovative products like labels that change color based on temperature exposure. He said this is crucial for COVID vaccines, which must be kept at very low temperatures in order to work. Using Zebra's labels, the entire logistics chain can tell at a glance whether vials, boxes and pallets are properly cared for as they move around the world.

Beyond labeling, Zebra is also actively promoting technologies to help with contact tracing and even social distancing. Zebra sensors can provide employees with realtime feedback when they get closer than six feet from others.

