Trick or Tweet: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 10/7/20)

Trump hates being blamed for market declines, and that's what happened with his stimulus tweets. And also why big tech could be a buying opportunity.

When the president tweets something that tanks the stock market, it's a mistake to sell, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. That's because President Trump hates lower stock prices and almost always reverses himself.

Cramer said the same is true with Washington's desire to break up big tech. When you see bad headlines, that's your signal to start buying.

Nobody likes monopolies. Without competition, big business has no incentive to improve and consumers ultimately pay the price. But are Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Facebook (FB) - Get Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report really monopolies? Cramer thinks not.

While it's true that our nation is in the middle of a small business apocalypse, it wasn't caused by big tech. Cramer said Facebook not only has plenty of competition from Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report, Snap (SNAP) - Get Report and TikTok, it's also providing a lifeline for millions of small businesses to set up shop and advertise online.

Apple, too, has been a champion for small business, creating millions of software jobs and tens of millions of applications we all use every day. Access to Apple's ecosystem is worth every penny, Cramer said.

Amazon is a bit harder to justify, Cramer admitted, but this tech giant also supports a marketplace of millions of vendors and has sizable competition from Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and Google.

Speaking of Google, Cramer said if the government were to separate Google search from YouTube, Google Health, Waymo and its other parts, the stock would actually go up, as the sum of Alphabet's parts far exceed its value as a single entity.

America's big technology companies are a national treasure, Cramer concluded, and that's why they should be bought on weakness, and not sold on negative news out of Washington.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, MSFT.