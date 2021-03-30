Too Much Speculation: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 3/30/21)

Jim Cramer says there's too much speculation and greed in this market. Investors need to stick to quality, and wait it out.

High-growth stocks are under siege and, unfortunately, they're likely to stay that way for the foreseeable future, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. What's ailing these high-flying tech names? Cramer offered up a list of reasons, none of which are going away anytime soon.

First, Cramer said there's too much speculation in the market. Speculation, coupled with rising inflation, makes growth stocks trade more like penny stocks. Second, there's too much greed. This week's implosion of Archegos is the latest example of excessive greed gone awry.

Third is something Cramer's warned about for weeks -- too much supply. The market simply cannot handle the deluge of IPOs, SPACs, secondary offerings and direct listings. Every new issue hammers the market a little more.

Fourth, Cramer said investors simply do not understand what they own and ignorance of your own portfolio is always a bad sign.

The only way to deal with the oversupply is to see a wave of mergers or sadly, a wave on bankruptcies, as we saw in the dot-com bust. Until then, Cramer said we must simply let the cycle play out until investors finally give up and stop buying these increasingly risky investments of lower and lower-quality merchandise.

