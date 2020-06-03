Too bullish?: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday  6/3/20)

We're cheering a jobs number that may be too bullish, says Jim Cramer. He looks beyond to which stocks investors should buy, and which they should avoid.

"I can't tell you what normal looks like in an America dealing with COVID-19 and systemic racism," Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday, but one thing that has stayed the same is Americans' desire to "shop until we drop." That's how the markets were able to rally again, as investors rotated into the "return-to-normal" stocks.

Wall Street was buoyed by Automatic Data Processing's ADP National Employment Report, which saw a decline of only 2.76 million private sector jobs. Many had expected that number to be much worse, approaching nine million. That led to strength in retail, banks, casinos and any company able to post strong earnings against easy comparisons, like Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) - Get Report, which rallied 5.6%.

That money came at the expense of bonds, drug stocks, gold and even the FAANG stocks, all of which ended the day lower. Investors were even selling the stay-at-home stocks that have carried the markets over the past few weeks. Cramer said he expected continued strength in retail and the rails, along with Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report and Boeing (BA) - Get Report.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.