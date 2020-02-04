Too Eager to Buy?: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 2/3/20)

Is this really a good entry point? Jim Cramer says we just don't know enough about the coronavirus and its impact on companies yet.

Investors are too eager to buy into this market weakness, Jim Cramer cautioned his Mad Money viewers Monday. Many investors seem willing to buy at all costs after Friday's selloff -- but that could be a risky move given how the coronavirus is still not contained.

Cramer said he doesn't advise selling everything, as there's no systemic risk the our markets, like there was in the financial crisis in 2008. But we still don't know how far the coronavirus will spread or how many businesses will be affected or for how long. Until we have those details, the smart move would be to raise cash so you'll be ready to buy at lower levels.

When that time comes and all of the bad news is known, Cramer said, investors can start buying stocks that are not economically sensitive. Stocks like Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report rallied 19.8% Monday, as electric cars and solar panels are continually proving the short sellers wrong. But Cramer cautioned that it's even too early to buy Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, as the company could see supply chain disruptions and continued store closures in China.

If you're tempted to buy, Cramer said to wait a little longer until we know just how far the impacts of this virus will spread.

Changing With the Times

Thinking about investing in the oil stocks? Monday's rally in Tesla and simultaneous downgrade of Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report from hold to sell should make you think again.

Cramer's long been a proponent of oil and natural gas. He supported America becoming energy independent, supported fracking and rallied behind natural gas as a bridge fuel for a more sustainable future. He even once broadcast from an offshore oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico. However, times have changed.

When Larry Fink of BlackRock (BLK) - Get Report announced that funds will now consider sustainability as an investment criteria, it was a game changer, Cramer said. BlackRock has $7 trillion under management and Fink is not alone in wanting to invest in "impact per share" rather than just "profits per share."

Cramer recently sat down with Sataya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, which has pledged to go beyond carbon neutral and into carbon negative. Microsoft has also created a $1 billion fund to advance sustainability.

Cramer reminded viewers that Mad Money isn't about making friends, it's about making money. Oil and gas stocks are quickly becoming a wasting asset that no one wants, he said, which is why Exxon was downgraded to an outright sell.

