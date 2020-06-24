Time to Trim: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 6/24/20)

Just the facts says Jim Cramer: Spiking cases of COVID-19, run-ups for stay-at-home stocks, froth, gold and even Joe Biden.

The bulls and the bears can't both lead at the same time, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. Cramer reiterated his call for investors to take some profits and raise cash, as the negatives news continue to put pressure on stocks.

New COVID-19 cases are surging in several states -- a disturbing trend that forced New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to implement quarantines for travelers from high-risk areas. The market leaders like Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report all saw their shares declines Wednesday, adding further downward pressure on the markets.

Investors also weighed a surge in the polls for Joe Biden, Democratic presidential nominee presumptive, in November. Biden has advocated for higher corporate taxes, which is bad for profits and therefore, for stocks. Meanwhile, gold prices continue to rise and crude oil continues to decline, as investors fear the economy will slow.

Cramer said stocks are still the only game in town and he remains bullish longer term. But in the short term, we're likely to see continued declines, especially after the July 4th holiday, which is why taking profits and raising cash will be the prudent move -- so investors can buy into the coming weakness.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in FB, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT.