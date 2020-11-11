Time for Nuance: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 11/10/20)

Jim Cramer says investors shouldn't just dump the pandemic stocks and buy recovery stocks. The markets, the economy, and the outlook just aren't that binary.

Don't get caught in the confusing cross currents of this stock market, Jim Cramer cautioned his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. The old normal is slowly dying, but the new normal struggles to be born, Cramer said, and that means more turbulent times ahead for Wall Street.

Everyone is excited to anticipate the return to the "normal" of a COVID-free world, Cramer explained, and Monday's vaccine and therapeutics news did indeed reveal a light at the end of the tunnel. But we still have a long way to go until a vaccine is available in significant quantities and some of the new normal trends we've seen recently are likely here to stay.

The stay-at-home stocks like Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report will continue to prosper, even as the pandemic vs. recovery story ping-pongs almost daily. Cramer said the surge in housing will also remain intact, as all those who flocked to the safety of the suburbs aren't likely to return. D.R. Horton (DHI) - Get Report showed us that Tuesday with a 66% rise in earnings.

The bull market in autos will continue, Cramer added, as cars are still the safest way to travel. He recommended underdog Ford Motor (F) - Get Report and Carvana (CVNA) - Get Report as investments.

Retail will remain a mixed bag, as many smaller retailers and restaurants are dangerously short on cash. Simon Property Group (SPG) - Get Report, a retail REIT, told us Tuesday that many of its clients still aren't paying rent.

As for tech, Cramer said he doesn't see a lot of downside after Monday's sell off. Tech is still needed more than ever. He was also bullish on the China stocks, like Boeing (BA) - Get Report, Honeywell International (HON) - Get Report and 3M (MMM) - Get Report, as President-elect Biden will most certainly have a more relaxed view on trade.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AMZN, HON, BA.