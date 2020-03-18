Think Big: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 3/18/20)

Jim Cramer isn’t mincing words. He says we must stop bickering, think big and make changes or we’ll have many more days like this.

We have no choice but to win against the coronavirus, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. There is no such thing as doing too much to help, but doing too little will have dire consequences. We live in a service-based economy, Cramer reminded viewers. That means we need to do whatever is necessary to save it.

Cramer said industries like the airlines and hotels are going to need assistance, and our government should give it to them. Whatever assistance small businesses need, we should give it to them.

And for industries that need a lot of help, with companies like Boeing BA, the government should issue 30-year bonds and invest for the long term.

Cramer advocated that the U.S. Treasury be allowed to buy any and all corporate bonds it needs to keep other businesses liquid and functioning. The U.S. also needs to take a hard line against Saudi Arabia to prop up oil prices and keep the U.S. oil industry alive and well.

On the public health front, we need a public works initiative to build more temporary hospitals, get critical supplies to those in need and get everyone tested who needs to be tested.

We can't afford to cripple our economy, Cramer concluded. America needs to be a leader in the fight against this pandemic.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Introducing TheStreet Courses: Financial titans Jim Cramer and Robert Powell are bringing their market savvy and investing strategies to you. Learn how to create tax-efficient income, avoid top mistakes, reduce risk and more. With our courses, you will have the tools and knowledge needed to achieve your financial goals. Learn more about TheStreet Courses on investing and personal finance here.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.