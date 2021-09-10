September 10, 2021
TheStreet Thanks Founder Jim Cramer
Publish date:

TheStreet Thanks Founder Jim Cramer

Our relationship has been profitable, and we will miss him. TheStreet is getting ready to move in a vibrant and dynamic new direction.
Author:

Shutterstock

Our relationship has been profitable, and we will miss him. TheStreet is getting ready to move in a vibrant and dynamic new direction.

“Do your stock homework.” “Bulls make money, bears make money, pigs get slaughtered.” “No one ever made a dime by panicking.”

These are just a few of the insights Jim Cramer has shared with investors over the course of his career. Since founding TheStreet in 1996, Cramer has worked to empower investors across all walks of life and has dedicated his energy to helping everyone make and save money through countless ups and downs in the financial markets and the U.S. economy.

Jim is now moving on to a new chapter in his life. His last day with TheStreet will be Sept. 30. We want to thank him for all he’s accomplished as the guiding editorial influence on TheStreet, Real Money and the Action Alerts PLUS investment club.

Our relationship with Jim has been bountiful and we will miss him. But it is time for TheStreet to move in a vibrant, dynamic, and new way.

Action Alerts PLUS, our flagship subscription product, will live on, and we are excited about strategic changes and new talent we will soon announce as part of a reimagination of the brand and our products. New voices. Dynamic investment advice. And insight from world-class investors and the next generation of talent.

We look forward to unveiling some exciting news in the days and weeks ahead.

