The 'Up' Stocks: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday  11/19/20)

This market has a hard time staying down, says Jim Cramer. Investors should look for the best stocks that have momentum and will keep working for the rest of the year.

At this point in the year, the winners keep winning, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. That's because every year in late November, hedge funds start doubling down on their biggest winners, making a handful of stocks seemingly unstoppable. Cramer said these "up" stocks have the power of momentum behind them and they'll keep working until the beginning of the year.

This year, there are 10 "up" stocks, Cramer said, starting with payment technology companies Square (SQ) - Get Report, which is up 206% for the year, and PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report. Other anointed stocks include Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, which is being added to the S&P 500, and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report. Cramer said Target (TGT) - Get Report makes the list going into the holiday season, as does the cord-cutting stock of Roku (ROKU) - Get Report.

The remainder of the up stocks were all technology and cloud names, including ServiceNow (NOW) - Get Report, cybersecurity company Okta (OKTA) - Get Report, RingCentral (RNG) - Get Report and messaging service provider Twilio (TWLO) - Get Report.

Cramer said all of the names have the power of the herd behind them, and you always want the herd working for you, not against you.

Executive Decision: The Container Store

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Melissa Reiff, president, chairman and CEO of The Container Store Group (TCS) - Get Report, the home organization store with shares that are up 145% for year. Shares currently trade for 14 times earnings.

Reiff said it's been a challenging four years at The Container Store, but also very rewarding ones. She said they embarked on a new strategic plan and the strength you're seeing now is the culmination of that plan.

During this pandemic, the role of our homes has changed, Reiff explained. Your home is now your office, your school and your retreat, she said, which makes maximizing the space you have and making the most of it more important than ever.

Reiff was excited for their partnership with Marie Kondo. She said the Marie Kondo Collection of products will debut nationwide in January 2021 and focus on things that bring joy.

When asked about sustainability, Reiff said that sustainable products are an important focus for them. It's hard, she admitted, as plastic is both functional and affordable. But wherever possible, The Container Store is choosing sustainability.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AMZN.