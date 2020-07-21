The Mask Ask: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 7/21/20)

Jim Cramer says it's all about the mask. Even the president has switched sides on this issue that could help flatten the curve and help get our economy rolling again.

Tuesday's stock market gains were all about the mask, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers. Now that President Trump has seemingly done an about-face on wearing them, even going as far as calling them "patriotic," it just might be possible to flatten the curve and get COVID-19 under control, Cramer said.

That's why the "reopening the economy" stocks surged, while many names in the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell flat Tuesday. Cramer said a willingness to wear masks and the possibility for additional government stimulus was all it took to send the retailers, oil stocks and names like Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report higher today. Even apparel stocks like VF Corp (VFC) - Get Report and (PVH) - Get Report PVH rallied on the news.

"Better late than never," Cramer concluded on the president's change of heart. Hopefully now, masks will be less of a political issue and people will realize that wearing them is how we get COVID-19 under control and fully reopen our economy.

Executive Decision: Okta

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Todd McKinnon, co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company Okta (OKTA) - Get Report. Shares of Okta are up 140% from their March lows, trading for 26 times sales.

McKinnon said in today's world, everyone is balancing the convenience of technology against stay safe and being secure online. Maintaining and securing your identity is a major piece of that puzzle. That's why when FedEx (FDX) - Get Report needed to transition 80,000 employees around the globe to remote working, Okta was able to make it happen in just 36 hours.

It's not just corporate America that needs Okta's tools, McKinnon said. As our students plan to return to school, they too need secure access to their teachers, classes, coursework and assignments. If a university has 10,000 students that need distance learning, Okta is there to help.

Okta has over 8,000 happy customers, McKinnon said, and has many partnerships with companies like Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, Workday (WDAY) - Get Report, Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report and Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) - Get Report.

Identity protection is about a lot more than just how we work and learn, McKinnon concluded. He said our democracy itself rests on everyone getting the right to vote without interference, and in a safe and secure manner.

Big-Cap Tech Stocks Power Ahead

The big-cap tech names of Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Microsoft and Alphabet/Google are surging to levels Cramer previously called "insane." But does that mean we're destined to repeat 2001 all over again? Not so fast.

The phrase "this time is different" is a dubious one on Wall Street. But Cramer explained that unlike 1999, where most of the dot-com companies were figments of our collective imagination, the moves in these tech names are actually justified.

Apples makes the most popular phone on Earth and has a burgeoning service business. Microsoft owns the PC and is a major player in the cloud. Amazon has redefined the cloud, along with retail and most recently, advertising. Google owns search, video and online advertising, and Facebook owns, for better or worse, social and advertising. What do all of these companies have in common? There's nothing else like them.

Cramer said these tech giants are a rare source of growth in a growth-starved environment and they have deep pockets and don't need to issue additional shares to survive. That makes them a must-own for many ETFs and fund managers, who continue to buy shares at any price.

Make no mistake, these stocks can go down, Cramer cautioned, and they will come down eventually, but not long enough to put a permanent dent in their trillion-dollar valuations.

