Tesla's Triumph: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 12/18/20)

Jim Cramer says Tesla's inclusion in the S&P 500 is a big driver for market gains; plus, he has the game plan for next week.

Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report inclusion in the S&P 500 is a dream come true, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday, and just like the broader market rally, the believers have been running circles around the skeptics.

Cramer said the day's market action had nothing to do with COVID vaccines, COVID stimulus or surging COVID cases, and everything to do with Tesla, the market cap of which, at $621 billion, is so big that the entire S&P index needed to be rebalanced to accommodate it. People love the products and love the stock, he said, and they're betting that shares of Tesla have even more upside ahead as the company meets and beats its targets.

Looking forward into next week, Cramer said his game plan starts over the weekend, when we'll hear news about Moderna's (MRNA) - Get Report vaccine approval and more about those missing Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report vaccine shipments. We may also hear some news about the stimulus package, although Cramer said he's not holding his breath.

Then on Monday, Cramer said he'll be watching the S&P 500, which will open with Tesla included. He'll also be watching Nike (NKE) - Get Report, shares of which rose 4.4% Friday on strong earnings, and JP Morgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report, which announced plans for a $30 billion stock repurchase next year.

For Tuesday, Cramer will have his eyes on the Carmax (KMX) - Get Report earnings, expecting them to be strong as people flock to the suburbs from cities. We'll also hear from uniform supplier Cintas (CTAS) - Get Report and payroll processor Paychex (PAYX) - Get Report on Wednesday, both of which will provide an update on the small business economy.

The markets close early on Thursday, Christmas Eve, and are closed on Friday for the Christmas holiday.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Off the Tape: Covid Testing

In his "Off The Tape" segment, Cramer spoke with Dr. Michael Mina, assistant professor of epidemiology at the Harvard School of Public Health, to discuss COVID testing.

Mina said that rapid, accessible and frequent testing is the only way to truly know if you're infected so you can stay home and not infect others. Yet at every level, the U.S. has failed to make this a reality. He explained that in the U.S., we've focused too much on PCR testing, which is highly accurate, but also very slow, rendering tests mostly useless in stopping the spread.

As an alternative, Mina proposed simple, at-home test strips that are similar to pregnancy tests and can be administered at home regularly. He said with a simple mouth swab, people can have tests in just five minutes, and if they're sick, they can stay home and not infect anyone else.

While the paper strip tests aren't as accurate as their PCR cousins, they don't need to be. For a $6 billion to $11 billion investment, everyone in America could test themselves twice a week for a year, Mina said, which would dramatically stop the spread of COVID in its tracks and be a massive game changer.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning.

EV Companies Are Charging Ahead

The electric vehicle SPACs keep on coming, Cramer told viewers, and the next special purpose acquisition on his radar is Pivotal Investment Corp II (PIC) - Get Report, which will soon be merging with XL Fleet, makers of electrified drivetrains for light and medium-duty commercial vehicles.

Cramer explained that unlike cars, which are built in their entirety by the manufacturer, commercial trucks are built in stages. The base of the vehicle is built by companies like Ford (F) - Get Report and General Motors (GM) - Get Report, but then the partially-completed trucks are sent to up-fitters, which outfit them with specialized equipment. This is where XL Fleet comes in.

XL Fleet currently manufactures electric hybrid drivetrain systems for nine different models of truck and will soon debut a fully-electric version as well.

Cramer said he's bullish on the company's outlook given that commercial trucks can benefit greatly from lower fuel and maintenance costs. He did worry, however, what will happen when say Ford begins producing its own electric F-150 truck, as the F-150 is one of XL Fleet's current models.

However, at $15 a share, Cramer said XL Fleet is a steal. He wouldn't chase shares higher however.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.