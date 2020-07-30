Tech's Big Win: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 7/30/20)

Jim Cramer explains how U.S. tech giants have learned to thrive amid the pandemic and what that means for investors.

When companies make money for their shareholders, their stocks deserve to go higher.

Those were Jim Cramer's thoughts after seeing the action in Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Facebook (FB) - Get Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report this quarter.

Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday that while the pandemic has been horrible for most Americans, our nation's tech companies have learned to thrive in it.

The old economy's loss is the new economy's gain, Cramer told viewers, and the pandemic has pulled many companies' digital transformation plans forward by three to five years. That means tech companies are making fortunes and deserve every bit of their success.

Cramer said Amazon delivered $89 billion in revenues when analysts were only looking for $81 billion. Apple gave shareholders almost $60 billion in revenues and a 4:1 stock split. Facebook continues to see strong growth in its small business initiatives. Only Google seemed to disappoint, Cramer said, but he noted that Google is so non-promotional that they're almost anti-promotional on their conference calls.

These tech giants have learned how to thrive in the harshest of conditions, Cramer concluded. It makes sense for their stocks to head higher.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position AAPL, AMZN, FB, GOOGLE.