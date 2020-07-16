Take a Breather: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday  7/16/20)

Jim Cramer says investors should use this pullback as an opportunity to map out where the market is headed and plan their strategies to profit from the next moves.

Markets can't go up every day, Jim Cramer admitted to his Mad Money viewers Thursday. But Thursday's decline is no reason to panic, Cramer said. Just use the weakness as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks.

Cramer called the day's move "pure profit taking," as investors fretted over a derailed recovery, stalled reopening plans, and valuations that have become too stretched to justify. He also called out escalating trade tensions with China, which include targeting of some high-profile tech giants like Apple (AAPL) - Get Report. Cramer reiterated that investors should own Apple for the long term and not try and trade it.

So with the future of work still uncertain at many companies, what should investors consider buying? Cramer offered up a few suggestions, including Abbott Labs (ABT) - Get Report, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report and PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report among the recession stocks. He also suggested Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report for a safe bet in the financial sector. As for tech, Cramer recommend Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report.

Executive Decision: Barrick Gold

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Mark Bristow, CEO of Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) - Get Report for an update on the company.

Bristow said after a brief shutdown for COVID-19, Barrick's mines are back in full operation. He said the company experienced a limited number of infections and was very vigilant about isolating and contact tracing anyone who was exposed to the virus.

Turning to their business, Bristow said the market is strong for both gold and copper, and with gold prices on the rise, it's always "more enjoyable" to be in the mining business. Bristow was very bullish on the assets Barrick acquired from Newmont Mining, calling them "fantastic" for the combined company.

Finally, Bristow said that the gold mining business needs to grow up and become more modern. He said it's imperative that their industry aligns their values with the expectations of future generations on important issues like the environment and social responsibility. That's why these remain important initiatives at Barrick.

Executive Decision: Domino's Pizza

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also spoke with Ritch Allison, CEO of Domino's Pizza (DPZ) - Get Report, a stock that soared to new highs earlier this week.

Allison said Domino's saw a pickup in sales this quarter and was able to sustain those levels, He said customers were quick to adopt their new contactless takeout and delivery options and new customer acquisitions were particularly strong for delivery throughout the quarter.

Allison noted that on average, 75% of Domino's orders are now digital, with highs peaking over 80%. He was upbeat about the company's new chicken wings. He said the company is not only focused on new items but also making their existing items better.

Domino's has committed to donating 10 million slices of pizza to aid in the pandemic.

