Supply and Demand: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday  9/18/20)

Jim Cramer says after a blizzard of IPOs, there's a post-Snowflake hangover. Plus, he's got your game plan for next week.

The avalanche of IPOs is really hurting the stock market, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday, after another down day on Wall Street. Cramer reminded viewers that the market operates on supply and demand, and right now, the new supply from IPOs like Unity Software U is overwhelming demand, and the whole market suffers.

Cramer's game plan for next week's action begins on Monday, when we learn if there is a deal to buy TikTok after President Donald Trump's ban of the social media app on Sunday. The Trump administration are scheduled to begin banning downloads and use of popular Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat late Sunday.

Next, on Tuesday, we get earnings from AutoZone (AZO) - Get Report, Nike (NKE) - Get Report and KB Home (KBH) - Get Report. Cramer said he'd buy some AutoZone ahead of the quarter and more after the company reports. He was also bullish on Nike's direct-to-consumer business and remained bullish on housing.

Wednesday brings earnings from General Mills (GIS) - Get Report, the packaged foods maker with a juicy 3.4% dividend yield and accelerating sales growth.

Thursday will be the big earnings day of the week, when we hear from several Cramer favorites including Accenture (ACN) - Get Report, Jabil Circuit (JBL) - Get Report, CarMax (KMX) - Get Report and Darden Restaurants (DRI) - Get Report. Cramer was also bullish on Costco (COST) - Get Report, telling viewers to wait until after the company reports to buy on weakness.

Finally, on Friday, we'll get a read on the economy with the latest durable good orders. Cramer said he expects the number to be good and confirm what FedEx (FDX) - Get Report told us earlier in the week, that commerce is picking up.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Executive Decision: Splunk

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Doug Merritt, president and CEO of Splunk (SPLK) - Get Report, the big data company with shares down 11.5% over the past month as money managers make room for new offerings like Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report.

Merritt explained that with more and more devices connecting to the Internet, companies need people like Splunk to help them capture all of this new data and make sense of it all. Soon, he said, every company will become a data company as the digitize their operations.

Having access to all your data allows you to optimize your entire operation and reduce costs, Merritt added. Every department within an organization can benefits from the new opportunities data provides.

When asked about the flood of new companies in the big data space, like Snowflake, Merritt explains that while there are a lot of players, Splunk has been around for 15 years and is still among the fastest growing companies at its size. He said they have the expertise and services that their customers need.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in COST, NKE.