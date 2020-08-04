Stupidly Bullish: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday  8/4/20)

It's not market manipulation, says Jim Cramer. He thinks it's clueless buying, and some investors will have no one to blame but themselves.

Never underestimate the power of enthusiastic buyers who don't have a clue what they're doing, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Clueless buyers were front and center today, Cramer explained, as he called Tuesday's market rally "stupidly bullish."

Thirteen years ago, Cramer made his famous "They know nothing" rant against a clueless Federal Reserve. But today's Fed knows a lot, Cramer said, and has been out in front of the pandemic, offering liquidity, loans and assistance wherever needed.

Cramer said he could blame Congress for letting the stimulus expire, but that, sadly, is the political situation at the moment.

Instead, Cramer saved his criticisms for the know-nothing buyers who have sent shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) - Get Report up 440% over the past three months. Last week, Sorrento announced they were licensing their rapid COVID test. And Tuesday, a week later, the stock rallied 31%.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report did nothing last week when rival Intel (INTC) - Get Report announced more delays in its 7nm chips. But today, on no news, AMD rallied 9.5%.

Finally, Cramer called out oil giant BP (BP) - Get Report, which painted a rosy picture and raised its dividend earlier this year, only to retract all of that optimism today with a gloomy outlook for the foreseeable future. Shares of BP rallied 7.4% by the close.

So the next time you see the market up big, it might not be the Fed or the White House, Cramer concluded. It might just be plain old stupidity.

Executive Decision: B&G Foods

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Ken Romanzi, president and CEO of B&G Foods (BGS) - Get Report, the packaged foods maker with shares up 64% in 2020.

Romanzi said that nearly 80% of U.S. households already use one or more B&G Food brands and the company has seen strong growth in new customers as well. The Green Giant brand continues to be exceptionally strong since B&G acquired it in 2016. Romanzi explained that they've been able to revitalize the brand with innovation and completely new products made from the same vegetables that made the brand a household name.

When asked about the effects of the pandemic, Romanzi said he thinks remote working is here to stay. He said he doesn't know of any company that plans to bring all of their workers back to the office five days a week. That means more demand for breakfasts and lunches at home, which means more demand for B&G Foods.

