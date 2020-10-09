Stuck on Stimulus: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 10/9/20)

Jim Cramer says investors need to stick with stocks that don't need government stimulus. And, he's got your game plan for next week.

After a big move in the stock market this week, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday that he's worried there's too much complacency and that parts of this market are vulnerable to a pullback. That's why his game plan for next week's action includes an abundance of caution.

On Monday, Cramer said he's hoping to hear about progress on a stimulus deal in Washington. Main Street needs stimulus, he said, and we're likely to see a selloff Monday if we don't get positive news. Cramer also hopes to hear about a possible merger between Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report and Xilinx (XLNX) - Get Report. Cramer said this deal would make a lot of sense, but only at the right price.

Next, on Tuesday, banks begin reporting with JP Morgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report and Citigroup (C) - Get Report. Cramer said he wants to hear whether these banks can make money given low interest rates and increased scrutiny from Washington. We'll also hear from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report, but Cramer said he's worried that the stock has risen too much ahead of earnings.

Wednesday brings earnings from Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report, Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report and Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report, but Cramer said the highlight will be Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report, which has prospered during the pandemic. Cramer was also anxious to hear whether United Continental (UAL) - Get Report feels its needs stimulus in order to survive.

Then on Thursday, we'll get earnings from Walgreens (WBA) - Get Report and Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report. Cramer was bullish on Morgan Stanley, but said Walgreens needs to share its plan got growth.

On Friday, we'll hear from oil services company, Schlumberger (SLB) - Get Report, which may see a bounce on higher oil prices. Apparel maker VF Corp (VFC) - Get Report will also report, but Cramer said he likes Levi Strauss (LEVI) - Get Report and Lululemon Athletica (LULU) - Get Report more.

Executive Decisions: Okta

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Todd McKinnon, co-founder and CEO of Okta (OKTA) - Get Report, the cybersecurity company with shares up 104% for the year.

McKinnon explained that Okta got its start providing workforce identity solutions, helping employees securely connect with their employer. But today, he noted, everyone is going digital and companies also need secure ways to connect with their customers as well. That's why Okta also has tools for companies to interact with their customers accurately and securely.

McKinnon added that personalization is becoming increasingly important to the customer experience and that level of customer service isn't possible if you don't know who your customers are and exactly who you're interacting with.

Okta is also active in this year's election, sponsoring vote.gov, a website to help make registering to vote easier. McKinnon said 92 million eligible voters didn't vote in 2016 and vote.gov hopes to change that.

