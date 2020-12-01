Strong Economy: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 12/1/20)

A good market is one that can shake off negative news, says Jim Cramer. A great market is one that can ignore it entirely.

A good market can shake off discouraging news, but a great market can ignore it entirely, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Today, the markets interpreted a deceleration in the growth at Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report as a sign that the stay-at-home economy is in trouble. But Cramer said despite what you may have heard, vast swaths of our economy are still doing extremely well.

Cramer explained that under normal circumstances, Zoom's beat-and-raise quarter would have been enough to propel its stock higher. But in the middle of a pandemic with shares already up 500% for the year, a pullback was already overdue.

The stay-at-home economy is alive and well, Cramer proclaimed. Just look at the strong Cyber Monday sales at Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, the guidance bump from Micron Technology (MU) - Get Report and the positive signs of holiday sales at Apple (AAPL) - Get Report. Cramer said working from home is a secular trend that's here to stay and our economy is still thriving, with homes, autos, steel, aluminum and cardboard just a few of the sectors that are surging.

Investors who doubt the economy's strength need only look at the coming IPO of Airbnb. If any company should be in trouble during this pandemic, it should be the travel-related Airbnb, Cramer said. But in reality, the company has turned a negative into a positive.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AMZN, AAPL.