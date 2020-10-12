Stocks Rally on no News: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 10/12/20)

Stocks can rise on earnings, self-help or multiple expansion, Jim Cramer says. But watch out for the hype.

Monday's market rally was based on hope and hype, not facts, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Cramer reminded viewers that when everyone agrees with you, that's the time to sell, not a time to give in and chase stocks higher.

Monday was another day and another rally based on nothing, but it wasn't all bad. There are only three reasons why stocks go higher, Cramer said. The first is better-than-expected earnings. The second is a company helping itself through things like mergers. The third, and the most dangerous, is multiple expansion, or hype, when investors are simply willing to pay more for existing earnings. Unfortunately, multiple expansion is a lot of what we saw Monday.

Cramer said Apple (AAPL) - Get Report shares rose 6.3% today, ahead of the company's iPhone launch event tomorrow. There's nothing new about Apple's event, they have one every year. But this year, the analysts are clamoring about a "super cycle" that will drive earnings for years to come. Cramer reiterated that Apple should be bought, not traded.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report shares also rallied hard Monday, ending up 4.7% ahead of the company's Prime Day, which begins tomorrow. Again, Cramer noted that analysts are overly bullish on Amazon, which hasn't reported anything regarding their earnings.

Next, there's Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report, two more tech giants that are seeing their shares rise on no news. Cramer noted that the controversy has died down surrounding Facebook now that the company is a major force helping small businesses, but that scrutiny is sure to return. He said Alphabet would be worth more if it were forced to break itself up.

Even Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report received an upgrade today, as did PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report. Cramer said he's liked both of these stocks for a long time, but sees no reason they should be rallying at this moment.

Outlook for Ford, GE

There's a race between Ford (F) - Get Report and General Electric (GE) - Get Report to get to $10 a share and Cramer's picking his favorite. He said both of these beleaguered stocks are loved by younger investors for their low share prices, and $10 is a pivotal level, as it's the minimum price most hedge funds will consider buying. Shares that cross $10, Cramer said, are likely to see their rallies continue.

Cramer said that after successfully navigating the 2008 financial crisis, Ford made a number of missteps. The company focused too heavily on cars after the market had shifted to larger SUVs and its international business was a mess. The chaos that ensued saw a rotating cast of CEOs that struggled to turn the ship around.

General Electric was another company that saw a spectacular fall from grace. GE made a series of ill-timed acquisitions and its opaque accounting hid losses from its long-term care division.

But now, both autos and aerospace are on the mend, causing both stocks to rise. Cramer said he's betting on Ford. He said the auto market is recovering now, while aerospace may still be a year from turning itself around given the pandemic.

