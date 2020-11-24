LIVE: Jim Cramer on Janet Yellen, Oil, Stock Market Tuesday

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live to discuss the markets, Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Stock futures were trading higher on Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden was given the go-ahead to formally begin his transition and as he began filling out his cabinet.

Wall Street cheered on Biden's reported nomination of former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary. Yellen would be the first woman to lead the department. She also was the first woman to serve as Fed chair after her Senate confirmation in 2014.

Investors believe that, under Yellen, there would be more economic stimulus. She has argued that Congress has to come through with additional aid to help lead a U.S. economy crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jim Cramer breaks down what to watch from Yellen, the Biden transition, oil and more LIVE at 10:30 A.M. ET, Tuesday, Nov. 24:

And, over on Real Money, Jim Cramer discussed oil in his daily column.

"President Trump almost killed the oil industry and now President Biden's going to save it. At least for now. That's what the stocks are saying and it makes sense when you think of it. Under President Trump we had unbridled drilling. It was almost embarrassing the lengths we were willing to go, including opening up the sacred Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for drilling," wrote Cramer.

And Cramer and his team over on Action Alerts PLUS have been making some moves ahead of Thanksgiving.

Curious about what Jim Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are watching in the markets? Read their market updates.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: