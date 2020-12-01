LIVE: Jim Cramer on the Markets, FAANG and Zoom

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live to discuss the markets at 10:30 A.M. ET, Tuesday, Dec. 1.

It's December.

While November was overall a positive month for the markets, the markets took a bit of a dip in trading on the last day of November.

The S&P 500 recorded a gain of 10.8% in November, its biggest monthly gain since April. The Dow posted its best month since 1987, up 11.8%, and the Nasdaq also soared 11.8% during November.

But a bounce back is in the works Tuesday as the market awaits testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Powell, in testimony released ahead of his appearance Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee, said that economic prospects are “extraordinarily uncertain” after the pace of improvement moderated.

While calling progress made on the development of coronavirus vaccine "very positive," he also said a resurgence of the virus in the U.S. and globally was "concerning and could prove challenging for the next few months. A full economic recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to reengage in a broad range of activities.”

On Monday night, on Mad Money, Cramer discussed the FAANG stocks.

"The FAANG stocks have led the market higher and they're going to continue to lead us higher, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. While some money managers are advocating to rotate into the oils and the cyclical stocks, Cramer said he's sticking with the winners," TheStreet's Scott Rutt wrote in his recap.

