Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Williams-Sonoma, Snowflake

August 26, 2021
Jim Cramer: Earnings Season Drove Markets Higher Despite Delta, Inflation Fears
Jim Cramer discusses the latest Williams-Sonoma earnings and the utility of Snowflake's services.
Stocks fell Thursday in a cautious session after explosions in Afghanistan killed a number of people and with investors hoping that a Federal Reserve symposium sheds some light on the central bank's plans for tapering stimulus.

Jim Cramer and TheStreet Senior Portfolio Analyst Jeff Marks talked about Williams-Sonoma and Snowflake.

Williams-Sonoma: Buy Or Sell?

Shares of Williams-Sonoma  (WSM) - Get Report surged to an all-time high after the home-furnishings retailer beat Wall Street's earnings forecasts and lifted its full-year sales outlook.

The San Francisco company also raised the dividend and approved a $1.25 billion share buyback plan.

Cramer said this was a quarter that showed off WSM's digital-first but not digital-all strategy:

"They were the first ones to go all digital. They were a catalog company. ... The story here is the home, when people want to redecorate their homes. ... They're going to West Elm, Pottery Barn. ... Williams-Sonoma has had a great quarter with a 98% increase in wedding registry because people are back getting married again. Very, very good."

Cramer added that Williams-Sonoma and Etsy  (ETSY) - Get Report are the two companies "people thought were going away" with the reopening that "turned out not to be the losers. They turned out to be winners."

Snowflake: Buy Or Sell?

Shares of Snowflake  (SNOW) - Get Report rose after the data-analytics software company reported mixed second-quarter results.

Snowflake reported a more than doubling of second-quarter revenue and boosted its forecast for product sales.

Cramer said Snowflake is a great way to do targeted digital advertising for streaming companies like Peacock, owned by Comcast  (CMCSA) - Get Report, or Disney+  (DIS) - Get Report. "It's one of the verticals. Media is a big vertical, [health care and finance also are big verticals]. But it augments, it doesn't replace, and it allows you to be able to target, and it's remarkable how much you can do with the data," he added.

