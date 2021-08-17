August 17, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Home Depot Earnings: Going Aisle by Aisle Has Jim Cramer's Eye on Paint
Home Depot Earnings: Going Aisle by Aisle Has Jim Cramer's Eye on Paint
Publish date:

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Trading Walmart After Earnings

Jim Cramer discusses Walmart earnings and the delta variant of COVID.
Author:

Stocks fell Tuesday as investors weighed the highly contagious delta variant's impact on the economic recovery, a tumble in U.S. retail sales in July and a same-store-sales miss by Home Depot  (HD) - Get Report.

Jim Cramer and TheStreet Senior Portfolio Analyst Jeff Marks discuss how to trade Walmart after earnings.

Walmart: Buy Or Sell?

Retail giant Walmart  (WMT) - Get Report on Tuesday posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its full-year profit forecast, but e-commerce sales dipped.

Cramer said Walmart is a great defensive play. "Kroger  (KR) - Get Report hit a 52-week high today, so it's a little more defensive than it's been. The defensive plays are working simply because people say the American consumer reined in at once, not because she was poorer but because she was afraid. Because Delta is so scary," he said.

Cramer added that Walmart stock is inexpensive versus peers. He also said a lot of the childhood tax credits were spent at Walmart.

TheStreet Recommends

Delta Variant and Markets

Cramer said there is a "reassessment in the market" of how bad the COVID-19 delta variant is.

"I would point out that Dr. Scott Gottlieb [former Food and Drug Administration chief] said that it might be peaking. He has been very right about analyzing peaks. If we all used Binax [widely available COVID-19 antigen self-test] and we all got Regeneron  (REGN) - Get Report, if we got sick then I think we would have peaked. You don't know," he said.

"I would point out that we were very weak yesterday in the morning and we gained strength, this maybe a pattern. We are carrying over what Europe gives us and then we are extrapolating the worst," he added.

Walmart is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer adds or removes stocks from his portfolio? Learn more now.

Hong Kong Stocks Weighed Down By Fast-spreading Delta Coronavirus Variant
MARKETS

Dow Slumps and S&P 500 Falls 1% on Retail Sales Drop, Pandemic Concerns

Schnitzer Steel (SCHN) Stock Closed Sharply Higher on Q3 Earnings Beat
INVESTING

Schnitzer Steel Agrees to Buy Columbus Recycling Assets

Look Out Apple, the Google Pixel Buds Feature Real-Time Google Translate
STOCKS

Google Details Features of Entry Level Pixel 5G Phone

DXC Technology Lead
INVESTING

DXC Technology Stock Slips on J.P. Morgan Downgrade

Apple
INVESTING

Apple Increases COVID Testing for Its Workers Amid Delta Strain

23andMe Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: 23andMe, Kroger, Monday.com

Ad Revenue, Coronavirus, UFC: What We’re Watching Wednesday
INVESTING

Endeavor Stock Rises; Revenue Outlook Lifted as UFC Posts Record Half

Internet giant Tencent Holdings moved close to reaching a US$1 trillion market valuation in February this year. Photo: AP
INVESTING

Tencent Music Stock Tumbles on Beijing Crackdown Concerns