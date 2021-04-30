Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including Twitter's disappointing numbers compared to Facebook and Google, how to trade Chevron and markets.

Stocks dropped Friday following another record closing high for the S&P 500.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about Twitter's disappointing numbers in comparison to Facebook and Google, how to trade Chevron and markets on Friday.

Twitter: Buy Or Sell?

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report shares fell Friday after the social media company warned that user growth could cool in the coming quarters.

Cramer said he was disappointed by Twitter earrings because of Facebook (FB) - Get Report and Google (GOOGL) - Get Report. "Twitter's numbers were sub-optimal vs Facebook and Google. Looks like Facebook and Google are much more effective ways to sell consumer products...Twitter will be talked about as a takeover story if they don't get the stock up," he added.

He advised investors to keep buying Facebook and Google stock instead of Twitter.

Chevron: Buy Or Sell?

Chevron (CVX) - Get Report dropped despite posting better-than-expected first-quarter revenue but reporting an overall decline in production linked to the global coronavirus pandemic and brutal winter storms in Texas.

Cramer said Chevron is a better buy in comparison to Exxon (XOM) - Get Report because it has more growth characteristics, is more consistent out of the two. "Exxon's been cutting back. I like Chevron and I like Pioneer," said Cramer.

Friday's Market

Cramer said he is watching stocks like Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report trying to make a stand and have been down every single day this week. "We have a lot of companies that are in the highest growth model like Okta (OKTA) - Get Report, CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Get Report, ServiceNow (NOW) - Get Report among others and they're all up. It's early but I think the Nasdaq is trying to make a stand here, after multiple days," said Cramer.

