TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer on Fed Tapering: 'What's the Hurry?'
Jim Cramer on Fed Tapering: 'What's the Hurry?'
Publish date:

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: T-Mobile and Walmart: Buy or Sell?

Jim Cramer discusses the data breach at T-Mobile, Walmart's stock before its earnings report, and the investigation into Tesla's self-driving system.
Author:

Stocks declined Monday following data reports from China and after a measure of manufacturing in New York tumbled.

Jim Cramer and TheStreet Senior Portfolio Analyst Jeff Marks discuss stock market news, including T-Mobile, Walmart and Tesla.

T-Mobile: Buy Or Sell?

Telecom provider T-Mobile  (TMUS) - Get Report said it was investigating claims of a data breach that involves the personal data of 100 million users.

Cramer said buy some T-Mobile now and buy some lower: "When they [T-Mobile] come out and say what it is, you may only have 30 seconds to buy because the company is doing so well versus Verizon  (VZ) - Get Report, which is stuck in the $55 range, and AT&T  (T) - Get Report, which is stuck at $28."

People want a growth telco and T-Mobile remains a growth telco, added Cramer.

Walmart: Buy Or Sell?

Walmart  (WMT) - Get Report is set to report its July quarter earnings on Tuesday.

TheStreet Recommends

He said he didn't want to see Walmart at 150 ahead of the earnings report. But here it is.

"The stocks that have run their earnings and gone down are few and far between actually," he said. 

He added: "I wish that Walmart were not strong. But what this has meant -- and I'm not recommending on this -- ... is that when they run into earnings, they tend to be fabulous. ... Walmart seems to be the stock that everyone wants to own."

Tesla: Buy Or Sell?

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report shares traded lower Monday after the electric-vehicle maker said U.S. regulators had opened a formal probe into its autopilot system.

Cramer suggested that the company might put up disclaimers about the limitations of its autopilot system, including on the vehicle dashboards. The message could say, "You could use it but please be aware that the system is not foolproof."

Walmart is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer adds or removes stocks from his portfolio? Learn more now.

China Tightens Rules For Global Stock Offerings, Crimping The Steady Flow Of Companies Seeking To Raise Funds In Worldwide Markets
MARKETS

Stocks Make Move Higher but Growth Worries Dent Tech Shares

Cleveland-Cliffs to Buy AK Steel for $1.1 Billion
INVESTING

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Drops as China Recovery Slows

T-Mobile Lead
CYBERSECURITY

T-Mobile Investigates Claims of Data Hack on 100 Million Users

Pfizer vaccine Lead
INVESTING

Pfizer, BioNTech Submit Booster-Dose Data to FDA, See Trial Progress

Tesla Model Y Lead
INVESTING

'Big Short' Burry Bets Against Wood's ARK Innovation ETF

Seagate Technology Stock up Despite Bearish Susquehanna Commentary
INVESTING

Seagate Stock Rises as UBS Upgrades to Buy

NIO Lead
INVESTING

NIO Stock Drops After Report EV With Self-Driving Feature Crashed

Sonos Tumbles After First Earnings Report
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Sonos, Ault Global, Travere, Oatly