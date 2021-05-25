TheStreet home
Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: 8 Stock Picks That Will Rise

Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news, including his 8 stock picks for growth as well as cryptocurrency and Tuesday's market.
Stocks declined Tuesday as U.S. home sales declined more than forecast and consumer confidence fell for the first time in six months.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about his top 8 stock picks for growth as well as about cryptocurrency and Tuesday's market.

8 Stocks With Room to Run

Cramer said the roaring 20s have further to go. "We're among the greatest stock expansions you've ever seen. I do think a lot of the stocks have overrun people's targets," he said.

Cramer said Chipotle  (CMG) - Get Report, Nucor  (NUE) - Get Report, Boeing  (BA) - Get Report, BP  (BP) - Get Report, Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report, Home Depot  (HD) - Get Report, Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report, and Bank of America  (BAC) - Get Report have room to go higher.

Cryptocurrency

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report Chief Executive Elon Musk on Monday tweeted, "Spoke with North American Bitcoin miners. They committed to publish current & planned renewable usage & to ask miners WW to do so. Potentially promising."

Cramer said it's "overrated." 

"It's something they care about. I think what this is really a case for is they care about money and speculation. I have cared about it and mentioned there should be carbon capture to try and do it. [The] Chinese have all the coal plants and they're spending a fortune to mine. But what I care about [is] the cryptocurrency that's the hottest, where do you store it, how much money do you get when you buy it and the susceptibility of younger people to lose any interest in common stock and focus on which one of them is hot today," he added.

Tuesday's Market

Cramer said he was watching the resurgence of the crypto meme names led by GameStop  (GME) - Get Report and AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report. "Looks like these guys are back. You've got Cathie Wood who is doing well today with her monster growth names, and Coinbase and the various cryptos are also doing well. That's monopolized by a lot of the younger people and I suspect it's going to be a very good day for them," he added.

