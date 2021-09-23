September 23, 2021
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMER
TheStreet home
ACTION ALERTS PLUSCRAMER'S BLOGCRAMER'S MONTHLY CALLCRAMER'S ARTICLESMAD MONEY25 RULES FOR INVESTING10 COMMANDMENTS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Jim Cramer: How COVID Continues to Guide the Federal Reserve
Jim Cramer: How COVID Continues to Guide the Federal Reserve
Publish date:

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Sell Some Salesforce Stock

Jim Cramer discusses profit taking in Thursday's market and spillover effects from the Evergrande Capital crisis.

Stocks surged Thursday, with the Dow turning positive for the week, amid a dovish statement on bond-market tapering from the Federal Reserve. 

Jim Cramer and TheStreet Senior Portfolio Analyst Jeff Marks talked about selling some profitable stock investments with the three indices back in the green and why the Evergrande Capital crisis can best be described as a total "house of cards."

Salesforce.com: Buy Or Sell?

Salesforce.com  (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report rose Thursday after the customer-relations-management software provider boosted its 2022 revenue guidance ahead of its annual investor day conference.

Cramer said now that we have this kind of uptick in the market even though we're still oversold it's imperative that investors raise a little bit of cash. 

"I'm not saying we're dangerously low on cash. We saw some vulnerabilities in our [Action Alerts PLUS] portfolio and we're addressing those," he said.

Cramer also suggested it was time to do some profit taking in business software provider Salesforce after it raised its full-year 2022 revenue guidance to between $26.25 billion and $26.35 billion.

Shares of Salesforce at last check were up 7% to $277.19.

TheStreet Recommends

Evergrande Capital

Chinese authorities have told local officials to prepare for a potential demise of heavily indebted property developer Evergrande, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Beijing is asking local officials across the country to prepare for a ‘possible storm’ and told them they should only step in at the last minute to prevent spillover effects from Evergrande’s demise.

Cramer said Evergrande was a "tactical mistake" by Chinese President Xi Jinping and foreign investors are likely to lose a lot of money. 

"The property sector is 30% of their economy. There are some really really rich people in it and he wanted to humble the rich. But what happened here is this company has so much debt that he almost took life savings away from millions of people," he explained.

Cramer said Xi has guaranteed the wealth management and the apartment money Evergrande owes back to investors. "But everyone else is going to lose money, particularly foreign investors."

"He [Xi] probably didn't realize this is a total house of cards while he was trying to punish the billionaires. He's trying to humble sector after sector after sector which is why I'm concerned about Estee Lauder  (EL) - Get Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A Report because Xi may or may not try to do the same with the cosmetics sector," added Cramer.

Salesforce and Estee Lauder are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Cramer adds or removes stocks from the portfolio? Learn more now.  

Evergrande Group Lead
INVESTING

Evergrande Quickly Fades From View

Mutual Funds

Top Rated Mutual Funds

ETF

Top Rated ETFs

TOPICS

Best Rated Stocks to Buy Now

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING

Dow Climbs On Fed Tapering Stance; Evergrande Debt In Focus

Novavax Lead
INVESTING

Novavax Stock Surges on Covid-19 Vaccine Application to WHO

Why It's Unhealthy to Own Rite Aid, Plus Jim Cramer's Take
INVESTING

Rite Aid Stock Must Hold This Key Support Level After Dip on Earnings

Cannabis Weed Marijuana Federal Lead
INVESTING

U.S. Cannabis Stocks Rise on Effort to Allow Bank Financing