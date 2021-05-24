Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: How to Trade Lam Research

Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news, including consumer sentiment in the economy, semiconductor-related stocks like Lam Research and Applied Materials, and markets on Monday.

Stocks rose Monday as investors focused on the strength of the U.S. economic recovery and put aside concern about the impact of higher inflation.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about consumer sentiment in the economy, semiconductor-related stocks like Lam Research and Applied Materials, and markets on Monday.

Consumer Sentiment

In his Real Money column on Monday Cramer wrote that this is not the most dangerous time for investing ever.

Cramer said the consumer is both saving and spending at unheard of and good levels respectively.

"That's kind of what you want: the consumer spending without taking down debt and still having enough to be able to save. I mean that is really nirvana."

"It makes me feel like those who want to bet against this market because they think the Fed is doing something wrong are going to be mistaken," he added.

Lam Research: Buy or Sell?

Lam Research (LRCX) - Get Report is outperforming its peers and has gained about 30% so far this year.

Cramer said he made a bad call with Lam Research "when we had a great gain in Lam and then never went back to it."

"I wish we had. The dips are so momentary that you can't get in it. ... I just didn't expect semiconductor-equipment stocks to come back as strongly as they did," he added.

Monday's Market

Cramer said he is watching the semiconductor capital equipment stocks, which he said "had let us down."

"There was a belief that there was a glut of certain kinds of chips," he said.

"And even though a lot of people were worried about the supply of chips, a lot of the smartest people were saying, listen, get out of the semiconductor-capital stocks and there isn't a glut. There is a glut developing of a certain kind and Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report kind of straightened that out."

