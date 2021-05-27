Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: GameStop, AMC, Reddit

Stocks rose Thursday after jobless claims fell to a fresh pandemic low and core capital goods orders in the U.S. rose more than forecast.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about meme stocks, Best Buy and inflation.

Meme Stocks

In his Real Money column yesterday, Cramer said that investors who are selling AMC (AMC) - Get Report and GameStop (GME) - Get Report are not seeing the big picture.

Cramer noted that he had recommended Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report to the Reddit crowd and the stock is higher on Thursday. From that action, he concluded that

"there's been some bizarre rapprochement" between the WallStreetBets crowd and him.

"I think they respect my work and I am trying very hard to respect their work," Cramer said.

"I do believe their game is not to have a stock go up but to destroy the sellers. So I suggested last night that if you're a seller, walk away, why be destroyed by this outfit. And if you take a look, AMC, those who walked away are making fortunes. So obviously my admonitions are being heeded."

Best Buy: Buy Or Sell?

Shares of Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report moved up after the consumer-electronics retailer reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its full-year comparable-sales guidance.

Cramer said Best Buy didn't revise the outlook for the second half of the year, which is why the stock may finish down for the day. "Best Buy is doing phenomenal; there is a lot to recommend. And the stock is a buy," he added.

But Cramer also said he preferred Target (TGT) - Get Report and Walmart (WMT) - Get Report among retail stocks.

Thursday's Market

Cramer said Thursday could be the day that markets start reacting to inflation because it's so palpable.

"Despite extreme inflationary measures, the interest rates just won't comply. I totally understand that rates should be going up because of inflation. Food costs are killing us," he added.

Walmart is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer adds or removes stocks from his portfolio? Learn more now.