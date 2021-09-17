Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: How to Trade Ford

Jim Cramer discusses Ford and the impact of the impending tax policy changes on the stock market.

U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, as investors remain focused on slowing growth and financial risk in China and the Delta variant’s negative impact on the global economy.

Jim Cramer and TheStreet Senior Portfolio Analyst Jeff Marks talked about Ford and the impact of the impending tax policy changes on the stock market.

Ford: Buy Or Sell?

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report announced Thursday that it will double the production capacity target for its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck to 80,000 per year due to strong demand.

The company says it will invest $250 million and add 450 hourly jobs across three Michigan plants in order to facilitate the company's increased production target.

The vehicle will have a starting MSRP of $40,000 and a targeted EPA-estimated driving range of 300 miles with the extended range battery

Cramer said battery comes out of China and it could be an issue. "So, you've got chip shortage and battery issues in terms of the formulation for the battery. That said, Ford has never seen this kind of demand for a product. And that's why I continue to think that these issues will be resolved by 2022 and Ford remains the most undervalued stock in our portfolio," said Cramer.

Tax Policy Changes Hurt Drug Stocks

As debate over how to pay for President Biden's economic plan continues, the debate over raising the capital gains tax and by how much is one of many issues dominating attention on Capitol Hill.

Cramer said tax uncertainty is one of the reasons why the September 17 selloff has legs at least till the middle of next week. "That's why I think you don't just go and buy ahead of it. Merck (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report goes down everyday, Bristol [Myers Squibb] (BMY) - Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Report has been down 11 out of 12 days. These are all [related to] the tax code," he added.

Ford and Bristol-Myers Suqibb are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Cramer adds or removes stocks from the portfolio? Learn more now.