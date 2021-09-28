Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Ford

Stocks slumped lower Tuesday, with tech leading the declines, as government bond yields surged alongside commodity prices amid the extended energy crunch sweeping its way across the world.

Jim Cramer and TheStreet Senior Portfolio Analyst Jeff Marks talked about how tech giants know how to reinvent themselves to stay relevant in changing times. So even during a selloff, don't throw away your tech shares. They also discussed Ford's EV plans.

Ford: Buy Or Sell?

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report on Tuesday unveiled plans to build four new U.S.-based manufacturing plants, including three battery plants, as well as an assembly facility dedicated to its electric pickup truck F-150, as it accelerates its transition into clean-energy vehicles.

Cramer said Ford recognizes the future and is spending its money on the future. "I think the smartest thing, they're building battery plants. The big gating factor will be batteries and they're taking care of that. It will not be semis, it will be batteries," he added.

"I suspect it will be down at a certain point today and you can buy it.. wait till the end of the day to buy," he added.

FAANG Stocks

In his "Mad Money" episode on Monday evening, Cramer reminded viewers that when interest rates rise and the market rotates away from technology, those great tech stocks don't just go away, they become a lot cheaper.

So while it makes sense to invest in energy or infrastructure right now, you shouldn't throw away your shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report or Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report.

Cramer said investors should look for faster growth than the average stock with margin expansion. "That's what Salesforce (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report was. You also want to see other legs of the stool, Amazon adds advertising, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report begging to monetize Youtube well, Facebook starts getting Instagram to have a lot of ads and maybe metaverse. Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report, a whole new slate, Microsoft raising its price for Windows...These are all things that make it so that when the smoke clears, you go back to these stocks.

He added that those investors who come to buy cyclical stocks are late because they like to chase. "I'm always trying to find stuff that is down," he added.

Ford, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Salesforce and Microsoft are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Cramer adds or removes stocks from the portfolio? Learn more now.