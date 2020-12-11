Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Don't Sell Disney

Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news that includes selling Disney, expecting high numbers from Costco, and the Pfizer vaccine approval.

Stocks fell Friday as hopes faded on Wall Street that lawmakers in Washington will reach a stimulus agreement along with a surge in coronavirus cases will force New York City restaurants to close for indoor dining Monday.

The Dow fell 70 points, or 0.24%, to 29,928, the S&P 500 declined 0.60% and the Nasdaq was down 1.03%. The three major stock market indexes were on track for a losing week.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about selling Disney, expecting high numbers from Costco, and what investors need to know about the Pfizer vaccine approval.

Disney: Buy Or Sell?

Shares of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report traded higher on Friday after the entertainment giant laid out plans to dominate consumers’ screens over the next four years through its various streaming services, an ambitious plan greeted with enthusiasm by both investors and Wall Street analysts.

Disney was up nearly 10% following a four-hour-long investor day presentation on Thursday, during which Disney executives unleashed a torrent of announcements, including a slew of upcoming “Star Wars,” Marvel and Pixar series and features, and news that Disney+ had surpassed 86 million subscribers.

Cramer said that Disney is doing so many right things.

"It is a remarkable company and the longest-running stock that we have owned other than Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, and I reiterate don't sell Disney," he added.

Costco: Buy Or Sell?

Costco (COST) - Get Report shares were mixed on Friday after the membership-based warehouse retailer reported first-quarter results that topped estimates.

For the quarter ended Nov. 22 the Issaquah, Wash., company reported adjusted earnings of $2.29 a share compared with the consensus estimate of $2.09 a share in a FactSet survey. Revenue of $43.21 billion beat the estimate of $43.08 billion.

Cramer said that he expects to see "blow out" numbers from Costco after a vaccine rollout. He believes that Costco represents a tremendous value.

When comparing Costco to Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Cramer said that Costco is cheaper while Amazon is more convenient, but Costco "is going to build out its internet and it will then be equally as convenient and then you'll find that people want to go to the one that is convenient and cheapest."

Pfizer Vaccine Approval

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report won approval Thursday from a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee for their vaccine candidate to combat Covid-19 after a day-long hearing online.

The committee’s recommendation to approve an emergency use authorization for the vaccine passed 17 to 4, with one abstention. It now goes to the full FDA for final consideration. The FDA typically follows the guidance of its advisory committees but doesn’t have to. Nevertheless, with the pandemic exploding out of control in most of the U.S., the agency is expected to act quickly to roll out the vaccine.

Cramer said that this is a "great" time to raise some capital as there will be other opportunities. He thinks that now is an uncertain time that calls investors "to take some profits."

