Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Stick With Disney

Stocks were rising Friday as the inflation fears that shook investors earlier in the week eased a bit.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about Disney, Coinbase and inflation vs. Wood Stocks.

Disney: Buy Or Sell?

Shares of Disney (DIS) - Get Report slumped Friday after the media and entertainment group posted weaker-than-expected subscriber figures, offsetting an otherwise solid first-quarter earnings report.

Cramer said the subscriber estimates that people drew for Disney+ were "cruel."

"And they weren't in keeping with what the company was saying. And the company did what it said it would. But more importantly, we are at the opening of America and people are selling this stock. It's a theme park, it's got cruises, movies, sports, it's the ultimate open America stock," he added.

Coinbase: Buy Or Sell?

the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) - Get Report posted a profit surge, in its first earnings report as a public company, driven by a rally in Bitcoin and other digital assets.

Cramer said Coinbase is the company that understands crypto and that's what investors really need. "It's intellectual property and a mode for your thinking. Nobody else has that," said Cramer.

Friday's Market

Cramer said he is watching the Wood Stocks or stocks owned by Cathie Wood. "The Wood Stocks are going up because people feel inflation is peaking. I think there is evidence that there is a blow-off of commodities. And look like China's numbers peaked so they're frankly trying to cut back. The theme is inflation vs. Wood Stock and today Wood Stock is winning," he added.

