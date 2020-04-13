Jim Cramer is sharing his thoughts on breaking news and trending investing topics every day on TheStreet Lightning. Jim will be addressing investors' concerns and questions as he does every day with his Action Alerts PLUS and Real Money subscribers in a general format.

Here is the trending investing news in the stock market today with Jim Cramer:

OPEC+ Deal Pros and Cons & Stocks to Watch

What does the OPEC+ deal mean for the oil industry? Jim Cramer breaks down what the deal means and gives investors in the stock market more information of stocks who could benefit from this deal.

Tesla

Could Tesla be the automotive stock best positioned to accelerate its stock value after the coronavirus pandemic runs its course? Check what Jim Cramer thinks about Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report

Automotive Stocks

Where will other automotive stocks be positioned after the coronavirus pandemic is over? Jim Cramer discusses how General Motors (GM) - Get Report and Ford (F) - Get Report could recover from quarantine.

One Quarantine Stock to Buy

Jim Cramer shares the stocks he would be buying to support his quarantine lifestyle and which companies will benefit from social distancing.

Stimulus Checks

What should Americans be using their stimulus money to support themselves during quarantine? Jim Cramer recommends a shopping list after receiving your check.

Gilead Sciences New Drug Trials for Coronavirus

The recent coronavirus drug trials by Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report saw investors buying the stock but what does this study mean for the stock? Jim Cramer tells traders how he would play Gilead Sciences after the recent drug trials.