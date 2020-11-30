LIVE: Jim Cramer on the Markets, Nikola and Moderna

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live to talk about the markets at 10:30 A.M. ET, Monday, Nov. 30.

The U.S. is in the middle of another wave of coronavirus cases, with 13.3 million cases total and nearly 267,000 Americans have been killed by the virus.

The country reported 155,596 new cases and 1,189 new deaths on Saturday, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned Americans to brace for even more new infections.

"What we expect, unfortunately, as we go for the next couple of weeks into December, is that we might see a surge superimposed upon that surge that we're already in," said Fauci in an interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press."

And it's Cyber Monday, which means that we could see sales skyrocket as Americans turn to their computers to shop for the holidays.

Cyber Monday is expected to be the largest digital sales day ever in the U.S., according to Adobe, with sales estimated at between $10.8 billion and $12.7 billion.

"U.S. consumers spent $6.3 million per minute shopping online on Black Friday," Adobe said in a statement. That amounts to around $27.50 on average per person.

