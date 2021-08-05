TheStreet home
Wells Fargo and BlackRock Among Companies Postponing Return to Office
Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Weber's a Buy; Robinhood Has Potential

Jim Cramer is a fan of Weber because it reminds him of Yeti. As for Robinhood, Cramer '[endorses] it as a stock for what it can become, not what it is now.'
Weber Reminds Cramer of Yeti

Weber  (WEBR) - Get Report makes good products, which is why the TheStreet's Jim Cramer is all in on the stock. The grill maker made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. 

Cramer compared Weber to another personal favorite, Yeti  (YETI) - Get Report, which makes containers that keep products hot and cold. 

Shares of Weber opened at $17 on Thursday and then dipped following its initial public offering.

The Palatine, Ill., company sold nearly 18 million shares in the IPO for $14 each. That was downsized from a plan to sell almost 47 million shares for $15 to $17 each.

Robinhood's Meme Status May Be Short-Lived

"Now the apes have to decide because they don't have enough money and you see they started walking away from AMD  (AMD) - Get Report, which is smart," Cramer said. 

Cramer has lauded the company for revolutionizing investing for the retail investor and has become increasingly positive on the stock. 

"I know, Robinhood isn't of the highest quality. But I endorse it as a stock for what it can become, not what it is now, and that's why I think it is roaring," Cramer wrote in a recent column on Real Money. 

Cramer on EV Makers

President Biden's electric vehicle symposium made a mistake in not inviting Tesla's  (TSLA) - Get Report Elon Musk to the table, Cramer said.

But Ford  (F) - Get Report shares moved higher Thursday ahead of a White House event later today that will set targets for clean-energy car production supported by America's "Big Three" automakers.

President Joe Biden was set to sign an executive order on Thursday, asking domestic carmakers to have between 40% and 50% of their fleet sales be electric vehicles by the year 2030. 

