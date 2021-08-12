TheStreet home
NIO Shoots Higher Following Telsa Rival Sedan Reveal
Publish date:

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Norwegian Cruise, Regeneron

Speaking with Jim Cramer, Norwegian Cruise Lines Frank Del Rio outlined the company's vaccine mandate.
Author:

Norwegian Cruise Lines Is the Safest Place on Earth

Jim Cramer sees businesses as a positive force for change, and he discussed Norwegian Cruise Lines  (NCLH) - Get Report and its vaccine mandate as an example. 

During an interview with Cramer on "Mad Money," Norwegian Cruise Lines  (NCLH) - Get Report CEO Frank Del Rio explained the company's decision to mandate vaccines for everyone who boards its ships, despite the political pushback, particularly in Florida.

"There can't be protection in the law for the people who aren't vaccinated. They're not a special class. If haven't gotten the vaccine and you don't want it, the judge is saying you are not protected," Cramer said.  

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams ruled to temporarily halt enforcement of a Florida law prohibiting businesses from requiring proof of vaccination. The ruling enabled Norwegian to go forward with its vaccine mandate in the state. 

Regeneron Could Be in for a Big Quarter

Regeneron  (REGN) - Get Report is set up to be a big winner as the coronavirus rages in certain states.

"Maybe you should be looking at Regeneron. Regeneron has the best monoclonal antibody," Cramer said. States with sharp coronavirus outbreaks have "ordered a ton" of Regeneron treatments, which Cramer says will boost the company's quarter.

The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly deciding to approve a third shot of the coronavirus vaccine for immunocompromised people. 

People with immunodeficiencies are thought to be most likely to benefit from the additional shot, according to The New York Times. 

Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report and Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report could be two of the biggest winners from the regulator's reported decision. 

