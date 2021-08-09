TheStreet home
JIM CRAMER
TheStreet home
ACTION ALERTS PLUSCRAMER'S BLOGCRAMER'S MONTHLY CALLCRAMER'S ARTICLESMAD MONEY25 RULES FOR INVESTING10 COMMANDMENTS
Search
How Corporate America Is Approaching the Return to the Office
How Corporate America Is Approaching the Return to the Office
Publish date:

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Norwegian's Vaccination Rule

Norwegian Cruse Line is issuing a vaccine mandate. Jim Cramer is on board with the move.
Author:

Cryptos Need More Regulation

Bitcoin prices hit a three-month high Monday, topping the $45,000 mark, according to CoinDesk.

On Saturday, the U.S. Senate, including 18 Republican senators, passed a procedural vote 67-27 to limit debate and advance the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act toward a final vote.

The Wall Street Journal reported that lawmakers are wrestling with a number of amendments to the bill, including taxation of crypto transactions and other matters.

"We need some regulation because I have a feeling there could be a collapse in crypto if we're not careful," Cramer said. 

Worried About Bitcoin Volatility? 'Invest With Caution'

TheStreet Recommends

Norwegian Cruise Requiring Vaccinations

Norwegian Cruise Line is looking to give passengers peace of mind through its mandate that all on board be vaccinated, TheStreet's Jim Cramer said Monday.

The company's edict goes against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's ban on vaccine mandates in the state. 

"What is the governor of Florida standing for? The right for you to be able to get the Delta strain," Cramer said. 

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams ruled to temporarily halt enforcement of a Florida law prohibiting businesses from requiring proof of vaccines.

Norwegian plans to require all customers and crew on its voyages to be fully vaccinated and will require them to take Covid-19 tests prior to embarcation.

Air Products and Chemicals Lead
INVESTING

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Drops on Earnings, Guidance Misses

Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Five Stock Gainers for Monday: Tesla, Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Tyson Foods

Some Wall Street Analysts Predict Dow 20,000 by Christmas
MARKETS

Stocks End Mixed as Wall Street Eyes Fed Tapering and COVID Surge

Sinclair Broadcast Misses Earnings Estimates but Tops on Revenue
INVESTING

Sinclair Broadcast Warns of Station Loss in Dish Network Dispute

Moderna vaccine Lead
INVESTING

Moderna Stock Surges on Australian and Swiss Approvals, Booster Push

Trade Desk Shares Jump on Earnings Beat, Increased Guidance
INVESTING

Buy the Earnings Dip in The Trade Desk

coinbase
INVESTING

Coinbase Stock Rises Ahead of Tuesday's Earnings Report

Insurance Agent Salary Lead
INVESTING

American National to be Bought by Brookfield for $5.1 Billion