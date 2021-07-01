TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
What Is the Metaverse: The Newest Addition to the Virtual Universe
What Is the Metaverse: The Newest Addition to the Virtual Universe
Publish date:

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Big Tech Is Small Business Fuel

Jim Cramer sees big tech as the catalyst behind the recovery of small businesses.
Author:

Stocks traded higher Thursday after the number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits declined more than expected and U.S. manufacturing expanded but at a slower pace.

The jobless claims figures were released a day ahead of the official U.S. jobs report for June. The Labor Department will issue the nonfarm payrolls report ahead of Friday's stock market open.

Jim Cramer Keeps an Eye on Main Street

Technology has allowed everybody to scale. Earlier on, the only companies that could scale would be brick-and-mortar, Cramer said on Thursday from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. "High-speed fulfillment for anyone" is now possible, thanks to big tech.

In a Real Money column on Wednesday, Cramer argued that there's a very simple reason to keep your eye on Main Street: Small businesses are the ones doing the hiring.

TST Recommends

"They grow the top line by hiring. They need people to make more and sell more," Cramer wrote in a Real Money article Thursday.

Krispy Kreme Isn't the Right Bite, Cramer Says

The initial public offering of Krispy Kreme  (DNUT) - Get Report priced at $17 a share, well below the estimated price range of $21 to $24. The doughnut chain raised $500 million in the offering, below expectations of $640 million.

Krispy Kreme sold more than 29 million shares in the IPO, more than the planned sale of 27 million. The stock has a valuation of just below $2.8 billion.

Jim Cramer isn't biting.

"The market's not going that way. What sells is things that are not fattening. I think that Krispy Kreme is just playing on its name; people know its name. But it's not the stock to buy," Cramer said. 

NFT Lead
INVESTING

Blockchain and Metaverse: Investing Opportunities You Need To Know

Micron Lead
INVESTING

Buy the Dip in Micron? Here's the Support Level to Watch

Closing Bell: DuPont Drives Dow's Gains; Dow Ends at Another Record For Day Nine
MARKETS

S&P 500 Advances to a Record High and Oil Prices Rally

robinhood (6)
INVESTING

Robinhood Online Brokerage Files to Go Public

Amazon Prime Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Adds Leadership Principles Before Bezos Departs

Torrid Lead
INVESTING

Torrid Jumps In Market Debut on NYSE

HPE Hewlett Packard Enterprise Lead
INVESTING

HP Enterprise Higher as Zerto Deal Prompts Analyst Praise

Krispy Kreme Shares Down 10% as Revised Guidance Disappoints
INVESTING

Krispy Kreme Moves Higher After Debuting Below IPO Price