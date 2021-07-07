Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Watch Wells Fargo, Avoid China IPOs

Jim Cramer has his eye on Well Fargo's turnaround effort, ahead of next week's earnings reports.

Stocks rose Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting in June showed that the central bank discussed the appropriate time to begin pulling back on its support for the recovering U.S. economy.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury on Wednesday was at 1.315%, near lows established in February.

Cramer Is Watching Wells Fargo as Earnings Loom

Earnings from the big banks are due next week, and TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer and the Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust portfolio team is bullish on one particular bank.

"Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report is a turnaround story, not a net interest margin story," Cramer said from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Analysts are expecting the San Francisco company to report earnings of 95 cents a share on revenue of $8.97 billion. A year earlier the bank reported a net loss of 66 cents a share on revenue of $9.9 billion.

Cramer Says Stay Away From Chinese IPOs

"You should not buy anything from China. Didi (DIDI) - Get Report had so many great prospects. It had 500 million [users]; it was going to go to 1.3 [billion users]. It was in the wallet. It was everywhere," Jim Cramer said Wednesday. "Beware of China deals. They're coming ... but they're going to take you and rip your heart out."

The ride-hailing company is so popular in China that Uber (UBER) - Get Report could not compete with it, forcing it to sell its Chinese division to Didi in 2016.

Didi Global raised $4.4 billion at a total valuation of $68 billion when it went public on the NYSE. It was the biggest IPO of a Chinese company to be listed on a U.S. exchange since Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report went public in 2014.

