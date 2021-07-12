TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer on What 'Black Widow' Box Office Says About Future of Movies
Jim Cramer on What 'Black Widow' Box Office Says About Future of Movies
Publish date:

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Avoid China Stocks

Jim Cramer tells investors to avoid China's stocks as the government there cracks down.
Author:

Stocks were mostly higher Monday as Wall Street prepared for what is expected to be a robust earnings season, particularly for big U.S. banks as the economy improves.

The three major stock indexes on Friday closed at records as worries about spreading COVID-19 variants and their impact on global growth eased. The S&P 500 has closed at a record 38 times this year.

Avoid Chinese Stocks, Cramer Reiterates 

TheStreet's Jim Cramer on Monday reiterated why he is not a fan of Chinese stocks amid news that the Communist Party is tightening its grip on the world's largest economy. 

"President Xi is a dictator" and "he has determined that the rich people in their country should not be as rich as they are," Cramer said from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. "He's afraid of billionaires. He's afraid of American billionaires. And he is doing his best to make it so that these companies don't leave China. He wants them to stay in China so he can harbor, he can strangle them."

Didi Global's  (DIDI) - Get Report U.S.-listed shares fell after the Chinese ride-hailing company said the Chinese government’s shutdown of 25 of its apps would dent its revenue.

TST Recommends

Spotting a Pump and Dump

AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report and GameStop  (GME) - Get Report not included, Jim Cramer says, meme stocks like China's Sgoco  (SGOC) - Get Report look like pump-and-dump efforts by investors. 

Shares of Sgoco surged on Monday as investors continued to push so-called meme stocks higher. They expect momentum as well as sales-and-earnings potential to raise the valuations of lesser-known, lesser-proven companies.

"The ones away from AMC and GameStop appear to be cooking. They seem to me to be pump and dumps. ... It's beyond me that this stuff is allowed. It's beyond me that you can have a Chinese stock that could be ramped like this. But they're ramping it. There's no reason for it."

Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Stock Gaining on Q4 Results
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Celldex, Sgoco, State Auto

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Dow Closes Near 35,000, Indexes at Records as Earnings Season in Focus

Clover Health Lead
INVESTING

Clover Health Downgraded to Underweight by JPMorgan

Johnson & Johnson's Profits Exceeds Analysts' Expectations
INVESTING

Johnson & Johnson Reportedly Faces FDA Warning on COVID Vaccine

UiPath Lead
INVESTING

UiPath Falls on Summit Insights Sell Rating Initiation

Microsoft Names Qualcomm Executive Hou Yang As New Greater China Chief
INVESTING

Microsoft Agrees to Buy Security Software Firm RISKIQ

3. Virgin Galactic Flight to Space
INVESTING

Can Virgin Galactic Soar Into Orbit or Is It Coming Back to Earth?

Broadcom Crowned a Morgan Stanley Top Pick, But Is It All Sunshine and Daisies?
INVESTING

Broadcom Is Said to Be in Talks to Buy SAS Institute for Up to $20B