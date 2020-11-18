LIVE: Jim Cramer on Boeing, Pfizer and COVID-19

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live to discuss the biggest stocks moving markets Wednesday, Nov. 18.

There's quite a few major headlines driving the market on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The 737 MAX ban was lifted Wednesday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

FAA Administrator Steven Dickson said he was "100% confident" in the safety of the aircraft after rescinding a 20-month old order that allows the plane to resume commercial flights. The 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 following two crashes that killed 346 people. The crashes ultimately were linked to the jet's navigation system.

Reuters reported that the FAA will detail software upgrades and training changes the planemaker must make in order for it to resume commercial flights.

The FAA also said Boeing will not be allowed to sign off on the airworthiness of about 450 already-built 737 MAXs. The agency, therefore, plans in-person, individual inspections that could take a year or more to complete, prolonging the jets’ delivery, Reuters noted.

And then there's Pfizer.

Pfizer's vaccine candidate has topped Moderna's candidate's efficacy rate.

Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report, said the efficacy rate of the vaccine, known as BNT162b2, was consistent across all age and race demographics and based on a total case-cohort of 170. Interim results published last week indicated an efficacy rate of 90% from a cohort of around 94 patients.

