LIVE: Jim Cramer on Inauguration, Yellen, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Stock Market Tuesday

First and foremost, Janet Yellen is facing her confirmation hearing.

The former Federal Reserve chair is slated to be the first female Treasury Secretary in U.S. history.

She is expected to tell Congress that lawmakers must do more to lift the U.S. economy out of the recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Economists don’t always agree, but I think there is a consensus now: Without further action, we risk a longer, more painful recession now -and long-term scarring of the economy later,” Yellen will say Tuesday, according to her prepared remarks. “Over the next few months, we are going to need more aid to distribute the vaccine; to reopen schools; to help states keep firefighters and teachers on the job.”

And then there are earnings.

Goldman Sachs beat earnings expectations Tuesday.

The company reported earnings that came in at $12.08 per share, nearly triple the tally from last year and firmly ahead of the consensus forecast of $7.47 per share. Group revenues rose 17.8% to $11.74 billion, again beating analysts' forecasts.

Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report posted earnings that came in at 59 cents per share, down 21.3% from the same period last year but 4 cents ahead of the consensus forecast. Group revenues fell 10.6% from last year to $20.1 billion, coming in just shy of analysts' estimates of a $20.7 billion tally.

