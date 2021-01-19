TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Inauguration, Yellen, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Stock Market Tuesday

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 A.M. ET to break down everything driving the markets from the upcoming inauguration to Netflix earnings after the bell.
Author:
Publish date:

Enjoyed the long weekend?

Well, school is back in session and with the market open--and in between earnings season and the transfer of power that will be taking place tomorrow in Washington D.C. as President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office, here's what Jim Cramer is paying attention to in the markets. 

LIVE at 10:30 A.M. ET, Jim Cramer talks President-elect Biden's inauguration, Janet Yellen's Senate confirmation, bank earnings, Netflix earnings and more in the video below: 

First and foremost, Janet Yellen is facing her confirmation hearing.

The former Federal Reserve chair is slated to be the first female Treasury Secretary in U.S. history.

She is expected to tell Congress that lawmakers must do more to lift the U.S. economy out of the recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Economists don’t always agree, but I think there is a consensus now: Without further action, we risk a longer, more painful recession now -and long-term scarring of the economy later,” Yellen will say Tuesday, according to her prepared remarks. “Over the next few months, we are going to need more aid to distribute the vaccine; to reopen schools; to help states keep firefighters and teachers on the job.”

And then there are earnings. 

Goldman Sachs beat earnings expectations Tuesday. 

The company reported earnings that came in at $12.08 per share, nearly triple the tally from last year and firmly ahead of the consensus forecast of $7.47 per share. Group revenues rose 17.8% to $11.74 billion, again beating analysts' forecasts.

Bank of America  (BAC) - Get Report posted earnings that came in at 59 cents per share, down 21.3% from the same period last year but 4 cents ahead of the consensus forecast. Group revenues fell 10.6% from last year to $20.1 billion, coming in just shy of analysts' estimates of a $20.7 billion tally.

Curious about what Jim Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are watching in the markets? Watch Cramer's exclusive members-only Daily Rundown show on Action Alerts PLUS following TheStreet Live.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

Here’s How 3D Printing Is Set to Disrupt the Manufacturing Space
INVESTING

Protolabs, 3D-Print Metal Fabricator, Up on Output-Platform Deal

Stock Traders Coronavirus
MARKETS

Dow Rises on Stimulus Bets as Yellen Testifies Before Congress

Roku can go higher
INVESTING

Roku Is Initiated at Overweight by J.P. Morgan

Midday Report: Twitter Sells Off on Worries Over User Growth; Wall Street at Intraday Records
INVESTING

Buy-the-Dip Candidates in the Stock Market: Is Twitter a Buy?

MGM Falters Following Q4 Miss
INVESTING

MGM International Dumps $11 Billion Entain Takeover Bid

Goldman Sachs To Take 100 Per Cent Ownership Of China Joint Venture
INVESTING

Goldman Sachs Blasts Q4 Earnings Forecast on Investment Banking Revenue Surge

bank-of-america (1)
INVESTING

Bank of America Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast, Plans $2.9 Billion Share Buyback

Citrix Systems Lead
INVESTING

Citrix Shares Rise After Wrike Acquisition, Q4 Earnings Beat