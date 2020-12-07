TheStreet
LIVE: Jim Cramer on U.S.-China, Airbnb and Stock Market Monday

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live to discuss the markets at 10:30 A.M. ET, Monday, Dec. 7.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Happy Monday.

Global deaths from COVID-19 have nearly hit 1.54 million, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldwide cases have risen to 67.1 million. In the U.S., there are 14.7 million cases with over 282,000 deaths. 

The United Kingdom is preparing to roll out doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine starting Tuesday. The U.K. is the first country to distribute this vaccine, which is seeking an emergency use authorization with the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA will convene on Thursday to decide whether or not it will grant an EUA to Pfizer. 

Jim Cramer is going live at 10:30 A.M. ET to talk stimulus, market euphoria, the latest on the pandemic, Airbnb, AT&T  (T) - Get Report, Exxon  (XOM) - Get Report and more: 

And, also in COVID-19 news, Rudy Giuliani--President Trump's personal attorney--was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the weekend.

The U.S. is reportedly preparing to sanction around a dozen more Chinese officials following Beijing's crackdown on the dissent in Hong Kong.

Reuters reported the sanctions could be imposed on Chinese officials for their alleged role in Beijing’s disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong. 

Airbnb is looking to boost its IPO price ahead of its trading debut on Thursday. The price range will now be $56 5o $60, which is higher than the $44 to $50 range that had previously been expected, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

