LIVE: Jim Cramer on Airbnb, Salesforce, DoorDash, Twitter Spaces, Stock Market Friday

It's finally Friday.

And the Dow is lower in intraday trading, but the S&P and Nasdaq are pushing higher.

Jim Cramer talks Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report, Salesforce, DoorDash (DASH) - Get Report, Airbnb, Foot Locker (FL) - Get Report, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report

Let's start with Salesforce after it posted earnings.

The company reported fourth-quarter sales of $5.82 billion, up 20% from a year earlier, and said it sees first-quarter revenue closing in on $5.9 billion, more than analysts' forecasts. It also said it expects adjusted earnings of between 88 cents and 89 cents a share.

And since the company is a holding in Action Alerts PLUS here's a sneak peek into their thoughts about the quarter: “We continue to believe the market is under-appreciating the Slack (WORK) - Get Report deal,” the AAP team wrote. "Even in a pandemic, Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report continues to consistently deliver 20% year-over-year sales growth and their industry-leading software is one of the biggest reasons why their customers have remained successful in a digital, work-from-anywhere environment.”

And then there's Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Report.

Airbnb said revenue in the quarter fell 22%, to $859 million. It reported a loss of $3.9 billion including a "$2.8 billion non-cash stock-based compensation expense" related to its IPO.

"We are preparing for the travel rebound," the company said in a shareholder letter posted after the close. "As the vaccine is rolled out and restrictions lift, we expect there will be a significant travel rebound."

"For revenue, the year-over-year decline in Q1 2021 is expected to be less than that of Q4 2020, as we continue to see gradual improvements in guests’ willingness to book stays," the company continued.

