LIVE: Jim Cramer on Wish, Stimulus, Santa Rally, Stock Market Wednesday

Could we have a stimulus bill by end of the day today?

POLITICO's Jake Sherman reported that that's a possibility.

"Hill negotiators are on the brink of a $900 billion coronavirus rescue package that would include a new round of direct payments but would leave out state and local aid, and a liability shield. A deal could come as early as early this morning," Sherman tweeted this morning.

Jim Cramer is live at 10:30 A.M. ET to talk Wish, United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report, Tilray (TLRY) - Get Report/Aphria (APHA) - Get Report, stimulus, stay-at-home stimulus tests, and Santa rallies:

This comes after negotiations in Congress on a coronavirus relief bill have dragged on for weeks, but this progress comes during two rounds of meetings between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and bipartisan congressional leaders.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, following a late-night negotiating session Tuesday with Pelosi, told reporters he was "optimistic that we’re gonna be able to complete an understanding sometime soon.” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also took part in the talks, as did Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin by phone, wrote TheStreet's Joseph Woelfel

And we have yet another hot IPO coming to the markets.

Shares of the parent company of online retailer Wish, ContextLogic, were priced at $24 a share, which is the top of the expected range.

Wish raised $1.1 billion in the offering, giving the stock an initial valuation of about $17 billion. The company sold 46 million shares in the offering.

The stock will begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “WISH."

Wish, which said it is the most downloaded shopping app, has 100 million monthly active users in more than 100 countries.

