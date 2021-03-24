LIVE: Jim Cramer on GameStop, Tesla, Bitcoin, NFT, SPACs, Stocks Today

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 a.m. ET to talk GameStop, General Mills, Tesla, NFTs, SPACs and more.

GameStop Earnings

GameStop's (GME) - Get Report earnings came in slightly softer than expected, with adjusted profits coming in at $1.34 a share, which is slightly up from the same period last year and was just one penny shy of Wall Street's expectations.

Revenues also came in slightly shy of expectations, coming in at $2.122 billion. However, e-commerce sales did surge 175%.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, GameStop said, "we have not experienced any material changes in our financial condition or results of operations that would explain such price volatility or trading volume."

The company noted, "we have been evaluating whether to increase the size of the ATM Program and whether to potentially sell shares of our Class A Common Stock under the increased ATM Program during the course of fiscal 2021, primarily to fund the acceleration of our future transformation initiatives and general working capital needs."

The Crescendo Bottom: Jim Cramer's Thoughts

"A year ago Tuesday, the market experienced what Jim Cramer called a crescendo bottom, and that was followed by a remarkable year-long recovery. Cramer told his Mad Money viewers there are many things about the stock market this year that look very much the same," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap.

"What's a crescendo bottom? That's the day when all of the bulls give up and everyone starts selling. In 2009, the day came when the sellers outnumbered the buyers by a ratio of nine to one. Cramer said he gauges crescendos by the number of "accidental" high-yielding dividend stocks. Any stock whose share price falls enough to cause their yield to surge past 4% qualifies, he said," Rutt continued. "The most important thing is to be able to recognize the crescendo -- but that's not easy."

Much Ado About SPACs

Real Money's Rev Shark has some thoughts about how the average investor can invest in SPACs like the pros.

"Many market strategists are convinced that this explosion in the numbers of SPACs will lead to sub-par performance as there are fewer quality deals remaining and more SPACs competing for the best ones. That is likely to be the case, but there will continue to be some very interesting opportunities among the SPACs that are able to find great deals," he wrote in a column on TheStreet. "SPAC stocks can be divided into two main groups -- pre-deal and post-deal. Both groups have already corrected from recent highs, but it is the pre-deal sector that has been under the most pressure in recent months as worries about finding deals increase."

"One of the primary reasons that so many SPACs were able to go public in recent months is that it has been so easy for them to raise money. What makes SPACs special is that if you invest in one and it doesn't find a deal, then you will be able to recoup a certain minimum amount of cash, which typically is $10. The sponsors of the SPAC are obligated to return those funds, minus some miscellaneous expenses, to investors if they can't close a deal," he continued.

