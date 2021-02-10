TheStreet
Jim Cramer Sees Froth in Markets, Looking to Sell Some Stocks Wednesday

Jim Cramer sees froth in the stock market Wednesday. Here's where he's putting his attention.
It's hump day!

And stocks were once again on the rise on Wednesday, rebounding from a dip that ended Wall Street's six-day winning streak.

Wall Street has been focused on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, expecting that it will be passed by Democrats without support from lawmakers on the Republican side.

Biden on Tuesday lent his support to limiting $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals making under $75,000, during a meeting with corporate CEOs such as JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon and Walmart's Doug McMillon. 

But what is Jim Cramer watching?

After all, it is his birthday and he's going to get his second vaccine shot. 

Cramer said he sees a lot of froth on Wall Street Wednesday following an increase in the S&P 500 oscillator. "We are taking some things off the table," Cramer said in reference to his Action Alerts PLUS charitable portfolio

So, with earnings from Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Report, GM  (GM) - Get Report, cannabis stocks as well as ongoing news from Walmart  (WMT) - Get Report, the Keystone Pipeline and more, Jim Cramer gives his full thoughts around the market in the video below: 

Curious about what Jim Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are watching in the markets? Watch Cramer's exclusive members-only Daily Rundown show on Action Alerts PLUS following TheStreet Live.

Daniel Kuhn contributed reporting to this article. 

